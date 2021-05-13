Adodo Eddy Osaman, better known as Eddyosaman, a Nigerian-Canadian is a travel enthusiast and a Scientist.

Osamen is currently a Training Specialist in one of Canada’s top CSR Companies and the CEO of iGroup Nigeria, which he established in 2020.

For Eddyosaman, his travel experience began in 2018 right in his dining room. With his wealth of knowledge, he speaks on his major focus for Nigerian youths.

“I have been able to meet industry experts who have helped shape my experience. I am currently focused on sensitizing and helping African youths navigate through travel barriers and also mentoring individuals in becoming better version of themselves,” he stated in a recent interview.

It is a known fact that success is not an easy feat and Eddyosaman has within the few years kick started his travel training though he encountered different hurdles, it didn’t let that set him back.

“Success to me is having a challenge achieved and raising the bar higher for yourself. Just as there’s no end to learning new things, there’s also no end to success. The moment you stop learning, you stop being situation,” he stated.

Adding, “Every stage of my life has had their challenges. I wasn’t born with the proverbial silver spoon. I have had my share of the vicissitudes of life. But one thing I have always done is doing my best, not matter the situation.”

Shedding more light on what he specializes on, Eddyosaman hints that he is currently focused on helping African youths through travel opportunities overseas.

“I aim to add value to people’s lives. During my university days (The Great University of Benin, Nigeria), I had the opportunity to serve in leadership positions.

This was one of the defining phases in my life as I came to understand the well of talents African youths are. It’s ludicrous seeing how such talents are being wasted due to Corruption and Lack of concern in African Governments. I might be lucky, but this is not the story for others.

Looking at many of my colleagues, brilliant people and l how the country has forced them to take on menial activities alien to their pedigree is deeply saddening for me.



This is why I do what I do. I began a Travel Sensitization Podcast called “Travel Street Talk”, my aim is to sensitize and help as much Africans as I can in respect travels and help them with opportunities overseas. I do welcome collaborations from experts (home and abroad).”