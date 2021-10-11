Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has charged the newly appointed Commissioner Finance and Accounts NNPC upstream, Malam Hassan Gambo to remain committed and resolute in the discharge of his duties.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media, Alhaji Mammam Mohammed, said the governor made the call when the appointee accompanied by prominent personalities visited him for a thank you visit.

Governor Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to guide him in his new office as commissioner of Finance and Accounts of Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Mallam Hassan, while speaking, promised to be a good ambassador of the state in his new office.

“I am overwhelmed by the great role of His Excellency and promise to represent the good people of Yobe State and your personality. I sincerely thank Your Excellency,” Hassan said.