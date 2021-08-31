Seasoned marketing practitioner and former managing director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Seni Adetu has charged marketing practitioners in the country to concentrate on fewer tasks in the marketing mix, to enable them achieve bigger results.

Giving this counsel at this year’s Marketing Edge’s Summit and Awards, held in Lagos, over the weekend, Adetu, now the founder and group chief executive officer, First Primus, and chairman of the event, stated that the temptation of dipping a finger in every marketing pie remains very high for practitioners in the nation’s marketing space.

He however argued that such practice would not allow for a maximum impact, since the distractions inherent in such actions are always huge.

“I think my advice for practitioners is that we should focus on less for bigger impact. The tendency to want to do everything is very high, but it is better to concentrate on fewer things to achieve maximum results,” he stated.

Adetu commended the organisers of the Award, for staying steadfast to the course of brand journalism in the country. He however harped on the need for the organization to have a very robust successor plan to enable it sustain the legacy, that would outlive it.

Speaking on the awards, the chief executive officer/ publisher of the marketing publication, Mr. John Ajayi explained that the decision to organise the award was informed by the need to further deepen brand journalism in the country.

“We initiated the awards as a way of inspiring, exciting and igniting passion in the industry, while stimulating positive and healthy competition amongst players and gladiators in the Nigerian marketing eco-system.”

Before our arrival in the market, the marketing and advertising industry was largely under-reported. As a matter of fact, there was more or less a complete lack of knowledge about this new genre of journalism as regards brands and advertising reporting,” he stated..

According to him, the publication was introduced about 18 years ago to fill the yawning gap in the marketing and advertising reporting in the country, while expressing delight at the exploits of the publication in its close to two decades of opening its doors for business.

One of the highlights of the event was the conferment of the ‘Political Brand Icon of The Year Award’ on the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu.

Commending the Awards’ organisers, the state’s number one citizen assured the marketing community of his government’s commitment at creating a conducive environment for their crafts to flourish.