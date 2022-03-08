Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has charged principal staff officers, flag officers commanding and commanders of autonomous units to be prudent, innovative and accountable in the management of scarce resources to protect the nation’s maritime space with its attendant resources.

Vice Admiral Gambo gave the charge while declaring open the 2022 Chief of Naval Staff retreat with principal staff officers, flag officers commanding and commanders of autonomous units and establishments with the theme “Optimizing Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency in a Challenging Economy: The Role of Leadership” at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

He reminded the gathering that the Nigerian Navy is the custodian of the nation’s maritime domain statutorily empowered to provide security to the vast oil and gas industry in the nation’s waters as well as strategic lines of communications.

“Given our present high dependence on oil and gas revenue, the Nigerian Navy is undeniably a major contributor to the economic mainstay of Nigeria. Accordingly, for us as leaders, we must deem it a worthwhile obligation to do all that is necessary in securing the nation’s economic prosperity, within the context of the prevailing national political economy and enhancing our security as a maritime force,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said contemporary national security challenges demand that leaders at different levels demonstrate requisite superior skills, knowledge and attitude in managing the workforce and resources to meet the organization’s goals and objectives”.

He said there is an intense expectation that the retreat would see to a re-alignment of our attitude with the urgency of the moment and to proffer the best behavioural approaches to problem solving.

“Let me reiterate that, the nation expects so much from us in the onerous task of ensuring a secure Nigeria’s maritime environment.

“Being newly appointed senior officers occupying the top echelon of the Nigerian Navy, I believe that you are fast acquainting yourselves creditably on your roles in your new offices,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that there was need to brainstorm on the experiences of the past year while focusing on how to realise the outstanding deliverables of his strategic directive to better understand current realities.

He said such would enable the Navy articulate a way forward “in our present security and economic realities which is against the background that this retreat is most invaluable”.