Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has charged his appointees to actively participate in the forthcoming local government election and the PDP ward congresses holding simultaneously on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The governor who made this known while addressing his appointees in Makurdi appealed to those that would emerge as delegates and other members of the PDP, including aspirants who may have lost out to accept the decision of the party regarding the selection of candidates and work together to ensure the victory of the party come 2023.

Governor Ortom who charged the appointees to go back to their various communities and work in synergy with party leaders to ensure the success of the two exercises also tasked them to cooperate with one another during the ward congresses where three ad-hoc delegates are expected to emerge.

He said the constitution of the PDP encourages zoning and consensus, saying the emergence of Engr. Benson Abounu from Benue South and Titus Uba from Benue North East senatorial district was done transparently involving all the stakeholders from the three zones and will be concluded without any hitch.

According to him, “The council elections and the ward congresses have been slated to take place simultaneously on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 and I am appealing to those that would emerge as delegates and other members of the PDP, including aspirants who may have lost out to accept the decision of the party regarding the selection of candidates and work together to ensure the victory of the Party come 2023.”

Speaking on behalf of the appointees the secretary to the state government (SSG) Professor Anthony Ijohor expressed appreciation to the governor for always carrying them along and promised that they will abide by his directives.