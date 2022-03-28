The Professionals Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other newly elected executives of the party on their emergence at the party’s just concluded convention in Abuja, urging them to be magnanimous in victory.

The professional council in a congratulatory letter signed by its director-general, Amb. Seyi Bamgbade urged the newly elected officers to rise to the responsibilities bestowed on them by promptly mending broken walls and building collapsed bridges for the greater good of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Bamgbade described Abdullahi Adamu consensus winning as historical, maintaining that his giant strides as chairman of reconciliation committee were still very fresh in the political history of the party, saying the council believe that Senator Abdulahi Adamu will bring on board his experiences in politics to bear on the party.

While joining all-party stalwarts, stakeholders, and members of the party to rejoice with the new national chairman, and other elected party officials, the council strongly posited that their emergence at this critical political era was nothing but a perfect match.

Bamgbade expressed optimism that Sen. Abdullahi Adamu led executives would take the party forward judging by his antecedent as astute administrator with high acumen for managing men, interests, and resources.

“The APC- Professionals Council, is a party’s support group founded solely to help in strengthening the party by guiding and providing professional solutions to the challenges facing the nation and to promote progressive agenda of the party and Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

