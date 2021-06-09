The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) congratulates the newly elected State Executive Committee of the FCT Chapter led by Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka.

The national body urged the Chidoka-led EXCO to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that every bonafide member of the chapter are carried along and accommodated.

The NEC in statement commended the FCT SWAN chapter for their resolve in overcoming the numerous challenges in the buildup to the elections.

“Despite the numerous challenges in the buildup to the election, it is gratifying to note that the FCT SWAN chapter was able to overcome those challenges both from some insiders and their collaborators from outside the association.

“This is sequel to the report of the three-man NEC delegate that supervised the said election in line with Article 12 (g)(ii) of the SWAN Statute.

“According to the report by the delegate led by the South-South Vice President of SWAN, Bonny Nyong, the election was conducted in a very peaceful and convivial atmosphere to the admiration of everyone.

“NEC wants to advise the elected Chairman and his executive members to be magnanimous in victory and ensure they accommodate every bonafide member of the chapter. To this effect, the Executive Committee may consider setting up a reconciliation committee to reconcile any member who may have been angered by the outcome of the election.

“Similarly, the Executive Committee should also at all times know that SWAN is a professional body, endeavouring to pilot its affairs in line with the Statute of the Association.

“Going forward, the leadership of the FCT chapter should encourage its members to regularly update their membership because that is the only way they will be eligible to participate in every activity of the Association both in the chapter and at the national level.

“It must also be noted that the NEC under the leadership of Sir, Honour Sirawoo will continue to work and collaborate with the various chapters to develop the association,” the statement read.