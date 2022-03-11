In a swift response to the recent fire outbreaks that tore through Kwara, Plateau and Lagos states, the acting controller-general of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Karebo Pere Samson, has placed all fire stations across the country on red alert, especially during this period of fuel scarcity.

The acting service fire boss who gave the directive in a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, ACF Abraham Paul, frowned at the nonchalant attitude of some individuals in handling fuel. He made reference to a celebrant in Lagos State who gave out kegs of petrol as souvenirs to her guests, thus, contravening public safety.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that a blazing inferno had Wednesday afternoon erupted at Mobil filling station located at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos, while the station was dispensing fuel. This happened barely two weeks after a pregnant woman and eight others on Sunday were reportedly burnt to death in a multiple auto crash which occurred along the Ilorin International Airport road, involving a commercial passenger bus laden with kegs of petrol and a private vehicle.

Prior to the aforementioned incidents, a couple had reportedly died in a petrol explosion in the Jos South local government area of Plateau State, when fire erupted from the kitchen where the deceased hoarded petrol at their residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karebo, who commiserated with the government and people of Kwara, Plateau and Lagos states on the recent fire incidents recorded in their respective states, directed all zonal and state controllers to ensure that all fire stations were ready to respond to any fire call within the quickest possible time.

He also called on citizens to always call the emergency numbers (08032003557, 112) any time there was a fire or an emergency related incident.

The FFS boss also commended all emergency response units who collaborated with their officers at the various fire scenes, particularly at the Mobile filling station to avoid a more disastrous outcome.

He said, “If not for the gallantry of these officers who took the hose to the fire at a very great risk to their own lives, there could have been a more disastrous outcome for the residents of these areas.’’

ADVERTISEMENT