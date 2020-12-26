By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

As Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us celebrate with moderation, especially at this trying moment of COVID-19 pandemic, says, Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM), Nigeria.

Princess Gloria Akobundu made this known in her Christmas message while wishing Nigerians a happy Christmas.

She implored Nigerians not to be deterred by the challenges pose by the Corona Virus which had affected the economy of the country but to take solace in government efforts to ameliorate and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

According to her, the birth of Jesus Christ which brings joy to the world calls for celebration.

“Jesus came to liberate the world, His birth was a great gift to humanity, hence the need for the world to celebrate but as we celebrate, let us be cautious of the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to the safety protocols as recent report shows increases in cases recorded in the country,” she said.

Princess Gloria Akobundu equally urged Nigerians to be optimistic of a better country as the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari had been working assiduously to improve the lot of the citizenry.

According to the statement signed by the Media Assistant AUDA-NEPAD boss Abolade Ogundimu, Akobundu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for various efforts of government to reflate the economy despite the pandemic.

“Aside increased funding in the health sector, the Government of President Buhari has done a lot by introducing and supporting various Social Investment Programmes to cushion the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I urge everyone not to allow the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to dampen our morale. As Nigerians, we are known for our resilient and doggedness. Let us keep hope alive, pray for the Nation and its economic development and growth as we celebrate,” she said.

“AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria is facilitating The Initiative to strengthen small holder farmers in Nigeria amid COVID-19 pandemic while also conducting Second Peer Review of the Country.

“They are at different stages of implementation, I thank various stakeholders for their support and I am sure that they will be conclusively concluded in the interest of the nation,” she said.

The Agency boss also urged the people to be safety conscious during and after the yuletide period.