The president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, has charged the Team Nigeria’s contingent at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

Gumel gave the charge on his arrival at the Narita Airport in Tokyo on Sunday, urging the athletes to stay clean and win clean medals.

“I have to congratulate every athlete representing Nigeria at this Games. They are our worthy ambassadors who have toiled day and night to bring glory to our great country. As you are representing Nigeria, you are representing yourselves and your families as well. So, it’s extremely important you all represent well. Your whereabouts before, during, and after the games are key to us as Nigeria Olympic Committee and, we implore you to stay clean and win clean medals,” Gumel said in a statement signed by spokesperson of the NOC, Phemmy Adetula.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly role in making the athletes have a sense of belonging, as they will be competing at the games. Also, he appreciated the working relationship and understanding of the Honourable Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, the federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and the NOC, as the partnership has geared the athletes for a good outing here in Japan.

Team Nigeria with 58 athletes, will compete in nine sports at the Olympic Games from 23rd July to 8th August 2021.

