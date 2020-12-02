In the aftermath of Saturday’s killing of farmers by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, the federal government has implored Nigerians not to lose hope in the capability and commitment of the military to defeating the terrorists.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the plea yesterday in Lagos during a meeting with online publishers.

Mohammed said Nigerians should continue to support the men and women in uniform who are fighting the terrorists with determination.

He described the killings as “an act of cowardice and savagery by a group of deranged terrorists,’’ adding that “it does not reflect the progress being made by the military against Boko Haram.”

Mohammed said, “Going after soft targets is an act of weakness and desperation by the terrorists who have suffered huge setbacks in the hands of the military in recent times.

“The modus operandi of a losing terror group is to go after soft targets in order to stay relevant and it’s not only Boko Haram that does that.

“In 2019, Al-Shabab attacked DusitD2 Complex in Nairobi, Kenya, killing more than 20.

“Similarly, the Peshawar school massacre of 16 December 2014 in Pakistan, carried out by six gunmen affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, left about 150 people dead, most of them students”.

The minister reiterated the government’s position that “Boko Haram is badly degraded’’ and can only carry out cowardly attacks like the one against defenceless farmers over the weekend.

The farmers were reportedly killed on rice fields at Zabarmari in Jere local government area of Borno.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had also expressed grief over the killings, describing it as “insane.”

Nation’s Security Architecture Must Be Rejigged, NASS Insists

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday urged President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, initiate a transition process of phasing out the current security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions.

The resolution, among others, was reached at plenary sequel to the consideration of a Motion, “Beheading of 67 Farmers in Borno by Boko Haram Insurgents: Need for Urgent Decisive Action” sponsored by Senator Kashim Shettima (APC – Borno Central) and co-sponsored by the rest Senators from the North-East.

The Senate, in its nine-point resolutions, prayed the president to take immediate steps to restructure, remodel and revamp the country’s entire security architecture and provide enough state-of-the-art weapons and equipment to effectively combat the belligerent power of the insurgents.

It also urged the president to immediately initiate probe into widespread allegations of corruption and leakages within the security structure and put mechanisms in place to foster transparency and ensure all resources meant and deployed for security are actually spent on the needs on ground.

In addition, the upper chamber called on the federal government to aggressively explore multilateral and bilateral options of partnership with the neighbouring nations of Chad, Niger and Cameroons towards reviving and strengthening the Multinational Joint Task Force and finding a lasting solution to the scourge of insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

Accordingly, it urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, recruit at least 10,000 Civilian JTF, versatile with the local terrain in Borno as Agro-Rangers under the aegis of the NCDSC to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Consequently, the Senate also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry; and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide Succour and psychological support to the bereaved families.

While calling on the federal government to undertake recruitment of more personnel into the Armed Forces, the upper chamber advocated proper welfare for security personnel fighting in the frontlines and prime attention to the compensation and welfare of fallen soldiers, as that would boost the soldiers’ morale and aid their concentration.

It also called on the federal and state governments to adequately address all immediate and remote causes of insecurity in the nation, which must include comprehensive packages on education, employment and other social vices.

Coming under Order 42 and 52, Senator Shettima in his motion noted that “Borno State has been the epicenter of the despicable activities of Boko Haram for over decade during which a conservative estimate of 40,000 people – mostly unarmed civilians – were brutally murdered, 2.5 million people displaced from their homes and farms, property worth trillions of naira wantonly destroyed and over 7 million people – mostly women and children – plunged into dire humanitarian needs.

According to the lawmaker, the fight to control the border axis of the North-Eastern part of this country has claimed thousands of lives (Military and Civilian alike). That the fallen men and women of our military, police and CJTF are our National Heroes whom we must remember, pray for and care for their loved ones till the end of time.

He stated: “Aware that over the weekend, Boko Haram insurgent members beheaded 67 farmers who had gone to a rice plantation at Kwashabe village in Zabarmari District of Jere Local Government Area, 20 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno State Capital to harvest ripe farm produce and destroyed the farm.

“This attack is one of the major attacks perpetrated by this devilish group in addition to the February attack in Auno that killed 40 people, the assault in Foduma Koloram village of Gubio that killed almost 100 civilians in last June while another attack in Usman Lawanti left another 40 dead.

“Last month, Boko Haram fighters killed 22 farmers working on irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents.

“While Nigerian army’s Super Camp strategy has commendably helped in reducing military fatalities, it has left rural areas, farms and road acutely exposed to attacks.

“As the Wall Street Journal documented in a recent report and as supported by the testimonies of victims and survivors, while Maiduguri and other major cities are relatively safe, thanks to the efforts of this administration, Boko Haram insurgents are literally ruling our rural areas and farms such as the Damaturu-Maiduguri road especially around Jakana, Damboa-Maiduguri and Damaturu-Dapchi road where they mount checkpoints, rob, kill, destroy and abduct at will.

“The recent spike on deliberate, consistent and systematic targeting of herders, fishermen, loggers and now farmers will exacerbate the major food crisis in the North, lead an unprecedented surge in food prices across Nigeria and seriously damage our country’s economy.

“We have watched verifiable footages of Nigerian soldiers struggling to quench thirst or feed themselves while trying hard to contain deadly advances of the insurgents. A case study in this is the lamentation on record last year of the former Commandant of Operation Lafiya Dole, General Olusegun Adeniyi, that his men lack the basic weapons and equipment to successfully fight Boko Haram;

“Disheartened that more than 67 citizens were beheaded while they were working in their farmland without any form of resistance or challenge from the Security Agencies stationed a few kilometres away;

“Worried that the Nigerian military in conjunction with other Security Agencies up till today have not been able to quell the insurgency affecting the region despite the slogan by Government officials that the insurgents have been technically defeated;

“We cannot as a nation move forward until the lives of every Nigerian is protected and secured as the primary objective of government is the security and the protection of its citizens. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the primary obligation of government and any government that cannot discharge this basic obligation loss any iota of legitimacy.”

Senator Ahmad Baba Kaita (APC – Katsina), while throwing his weight behind the deployment of the Joint Task Force to the North East, lamented that despite huge allocations to the Defence Ministry, very little has been achieved in the area of guaranteeing the security of lives and property in the North East region.

“I totally agree that the President is doing his best, but doing your best is not enough when the result cannot be seen on ground, and this is what is happening. It’s not all about money; this National Assembly has increased the budget year in, year out, to the security apparatus of this country, yet the more we give money, the more attacks we have,” he lamented.

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume (APC – Borno South) bemoaned the delay in the implementation of the report of the National Assembly by the Executive arm if government, on measures needed to be undertaken towards an overhaul of the nation’s security infrastructure.

The first report that we submitted to this Senate was not implemented. The second report was also not implemented. We have made several suggestions in this Senate, and nothing was done.

“Mr. President, this Senate needs to move a step further to save this country.

Citing Section 14 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the lawmaker emphasized that while sovereignty belongs to the Nigerian people, the primary purpose and responsibility of the Federal Government shall be to guarantee the security and welfare of citizens.

He said, “Mr. President, before us is a budget of N13 trillion, and to the army, we are budgeting N27 billion for its capital.

“The figures, when looked at, is on the high side. Defence has over N800 billion; and more than N500 billion and another N100 billion for operation Lafia dole. That makes me to agree with my distinguished colleague that there is the need to look into this.

“We pay people, and they don’t have the arms or ammunitions. I can tell you authoritatively that until now, people at the war front are sharing ammunitions.

“If you’re not told that these are soldiers, you would not be able to tell the difference between them and Boko Haram, because they are not well kitted. Some of them don’t have bullet proof vests or helmets.

“I have gone round, and I have not seen a soldier holding a brand new AK-47. When you brand new AK-47, it is only in Abuja here with the Brigade of Guards”.

Senator Adamu Aliero (APC – Kebbi Central) on his part faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for not deeming it fit to visit Borno State following the killing of the farmers.

The lawmaker while noting that, “the humanitarian situation in the Northeast is nothing to write about”, said the “Service Chiefs have outlived their usefulness”, therefore, “it is time to inject new blood”.

In his concluding remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said, “I believe that the National Assembly has taken the issue of insecurity very seriously. We have always given attention to it.

“We have to take additional steps to insist that our resolutions are respected and implemented because the parliamentarians are close to the people.

“I believe that this is one set of resolutions that the Executive must find a way of quickly implementing. These are not frivolous or imaginary resolutions. These are resolutions that have come from experience on ground.

“I think that this is one thing that will gladden the heart of Nigerians once we start implementing them. I also believe that the national assembly has a lot of responsibility and weight on this and other issues, and that is to say this is supposed to be a turning point.

“I use the word turning point very purposefully, that barbaric killing and slaughter of people in Borno, let’s make it the turning point in the fight against insurgency and insecurity in Nigeria. I believe that government as a whole should see it that way.

“Enough of any excuses, people who have little or nothing to add should be shown the way out. People with the capacity and wherewithal, but probably lack the resources, we will make the resources available to them.

“At the end of the day, we are responsible to the citizens, and the first responsibility is to secure their lives”.

. . . Urges PMB To Declare State of Emergency on Security

For their part, members of the House of Representatives from Borno State yesterday insisted that the House should invite President Buhari to brief the parliament on the security situation in the county.

Although the House was initially divided on whether or not to invite the president to appear before the House, the controversy, however, forced the lower legislative chamber into an executive session, after which it was resolved that the president should be invited.

The Borno Caucus in the green chamber had in a motion titled “Urgent Need to Condemn and Investigate the Insane Killing of Unarmed Farmers in Jere local government area of Borno State,” condemned the killing of the farmers at Zabarmari and urged the House to invite President Buhari to apperparappear before it over the true state of the security of the nation.

To the rest of the lawmakers’ dismay, the motion eventually moved by Hon. Satomi Ahmed on behalf the other 10 lawmakers from Borno, prayed the president to amongst other things, to declare a state of emergency on security.

Meanwhile, when the House reconvened plenary after an hour of closed-door meeting, Jaha who had earlier insisted on the president’s invitation as the key prayer of the motion as earlier agreed on by the North-East caucus, was asked to formally move the motion for the president’s appearance before the House.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, also said that the House will consider interventions to compensate the people of Zabarmari in Borno state, for the loss of their harvest.

Gbajabiamila said that the intervention was necessary while they seek lasting solutions to the problems that threaten Nigerians, adding that improving the lives of the people who have lost the most from the conflict must be part of their commitment, which they they will not deviate from.

The Speaker made this known at the plenary, while speaking on the killing of farmers and villagers in Zabarmari village by members of Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

He lamented that in towns and villages of the North-East, Nigerians

have been and continued to be the first victims of a brutal insurgency that seeks to destroy the country and remake the world in the image of a discredited ideology.

“On Saturday, November 28, 2020, 43 of our fellow citizens in the town of Zabarmari were cruelly murdered and decapitated by insurgents of the Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

“43 people who set out to their farms to harvest their meagre yields became in one afternoon, the newest victims of the evil that has brought untold grief to too many, for far too long. For more than a decade, we have confronted the evil that is Boko Haram.

“We have not won and do not appear close to winning the war against terrorism in Nigeria. Yes, we have recovered territory and land in places where not so long ago, the black flags of Boko Haram flapped in the desert air as an affront to our nationhood and a rebuke to the failures that brought us to that ignoble end.

“But we must ask, what does it mean to recover territory if our people cannot live, and work and trade in these places? What is the value of

land whose only purpose is to bury the unfortunate dead?” he said.

Govs Back Zulum On Engagement Of Mercenaries

The North-East Governors Forum yesterday threw its weight behind Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s call for the federal government to engage mercenaries in routing Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest and other enclaves the insurgents are hibernating.

Speaking at the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri, the leader of the delegation of the Forum and Taraba State governor, Mr Darius Ishaku, said they were in Borno to condole the government and people of the state over the Killing of 47 farmers on their farmlands in Zabarmari.

Governor Ishaku, who came in company of his counterparts, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Governor Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa, told Governor Zulum that the entire people of Northeast were pained and traumatised over the sad incident.

Ishaku said,” I will key into your requests which is saying that the federal government should hire some mercenaries to come and help us stop these problems because, what we can’t do or solve ,we need to invite others who can solve and help us out.

Responding, Zulum who is the chairman of Northeast Governors Forum, welcomed the delegation and thanked them for coming to sympathize with the people of the state over the recent killings.

The governor noted that the coming of the Northeast governors showed the degree of fraternity that exists between the Northeast Governors Forum and the people of the Northeast.

It Will Undermine Nigeria’s Sovereignty – Experts

But some security experts have said that the idea of hiring mercenaries to help Nigeria fight insurgents is a wrong one capable of undermining the nation’s sovereignty.

A Retired security personnel in Sokoto said the Nigerian Armed Forces has the capacity, manpower and what it takes to end both Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities across the length and breath of the country.

The retired officer, who pleased anonymity, however, added that lots of factors are responsible for the near unending spate of insecurity being witnessed in Nigeria.

According to him, some of those factors cut across sentiments, finance, insincerity on the part of traditional, religious as well as political leaders and most painfully the clear absence of genuine political will by those in authority at the nation’s helm of affairs.

On the idea of engaging mercenaries to help fight Boko Haram, banditry and other forms of crimes, he warned against doing so. According to him, most of the mercenaries will end up becoming threat to the immediate society after normalcy is achieved.

He, therefore, advised that President Buhari should be sincere and come out to approach the challenge frontally by demonstrating willingness to bring the spate of killings to an end.

He further decried that the president has no reasons whatsoever to retain security chiefs who are all from one region and have outlived their usefulness.

The retired security personnel advised Buhari to urgently pass an order for severe military action against bandits, Boko Haram, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and a definite ban on migration of livestock through the forest pending when normalcy is restored.

Another security expert, Naziru Ibrahim, who is a security consultant on counter-terrorism at the Nigeria Defence Academy, said the call by the North East Governors to invite foreign mercenaries to help fight the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents was tantamount to undermining the Nigerian Army.

Naziru who was reacting to the calls by the North East Governors’ Forum who advocated that the Federal Government of Nigeria ought to invite foreign mercenaries to tackle the scourge of Boko Haram insurgency said “It’s not a good strategy sincerely speaking; all they need to do is to look at where we are having challenges and come up with a good strategy.

He said the Nigeria Military are capable of fighting the insurgents “because it is well known to the international community that Nigerian Military have gone beyond our borders to end uprisings within neighboring countries.

Naziru argued that inviting mercenaries will render the Nigerian Security forces useless, adding “and by extension we are relinquishing our sovereignty to other countries”.

In his reaction a Cross River State security expert, and former state security Adviser to the state under the Senator Liyel Imoke administration, Barr Rekpene Bassey, said it was unfortunate that the insurgents are doing what they have done to the country, indiscriminately massacring innocent people who have gone to farm for their daily bread.

Bassey urged the federal government to go ahead with his plan to engage the mercenaries to crush down Book Haram insurgents.

For his part, retired Major Chris Idoga, who spoke to our Correspondent on phone said he is highly against the call on the federal government by the North East governors to engage mercenaries to help the country in the fight against Boko Haram.

Major Idoga, who is also the current national vice chairman of the North Central Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) emphasised that the country has enough retired military personnel of different Calibre and cadres who are on the reserved list and can be used effectively to end any form of insurgency in Nigeria.

“I am highly against anybody calling for mercenaries to come and help the country in the fight Boko Haram, we have enough reserved soldiers on ground. All the federal government needs to do is to burry its pride and call us back and we will end Boko Haram in Nigeria and its environs.”