The National Democratic Front (NDF) has warned those it described as “enemies of Nigeria” to prepare to meet the masses, whose lives they are jeopardizing with their subversive activities.

The NDF made this known on Tuesday in reaction to the alarm that these international organisations are colluding to undermine Nigeria’s war on terrorism.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Enlightenment, Dr Samson Ayo, the group further noted that the ICC, AI and others have allied with the opposition in a devilish pursuit of a possible regime change.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dr Ayo, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is the last obstacle in their quest, hence the constant attacks on the service chiefs.

To achieve this, he added that the ICC conjured up a dubious report alleging war crimes and rights abuses against the military.

The NDF, however, urged the Federal Government to take decisive actions to counter the threats posed to Nigeria’s democracy and security.