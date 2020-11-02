Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has urged state governments across the country to key into the review of welfare packages for teachers already set for implementation by the Federal Government.

Registrar of the Council, Prof Segun Ajiboye, stated this while speaking with journalists yesterday in Ibadan on the benefits of the new salary scale and other welfare packages for teachers reeled out by President Muhammadu Buhari during the World Teachers’ Day on October 5.

According to him, since education is on the concurrent list, state governments should be ready for the smooth implementation of the new policy.

He said that the new salary scale and other welfare packages for teachers were already being worked out for implementation by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation.

The TRCN boss noted that when fully implemented at both federal and state levels, best brains would be attracted to the teaching profession, while the experienced ones would also be retained.

Ajiboye said that the Buhari-led administration had decided to attend to the welfare of teachers, which had been neglected over the years, in order to lay a solid foundation for the education of the Nigerian child and boost the morale of teachers.

His words: “The president’s approval cut across new salary structure for teachers, their retirement age, teaching practice allowances for both lecturers and pre-service teachers, bursary awards for education students and rural housing scheme for teachers, among others.

“Presently, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation are working out modalities for the implementation of the presidential approvals.

“While this is going on, it is incumbent on the states to be carried along for smooth implementation at that level, given the fact that education is on concurrent legislative list.

“As the quality education is essential to the development of any nation, so also welfare of teachers, so as to enhance their performance and encourage impactful teaching.

“The issue of teachers’ welfare in our country has been downplayed over the years. While it is true that we need the police to control crime in our society, we also need teachers to eradicate crime and criminality in our country”.

HENRY TYOHEMBA With Agency Report