The Nigerian Army has tasked the newly promoted 41 Major Generals to be ruthless against bandits, terrorists, and other violent groups in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, gave the charge in Abuja on Thursday, at an event organised to decorate the promoted officers.

Recall that the Nigerian Army Council recently elevated 117 officers out of which 41 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major General, while 76 Colonels were promoted to the next rank of Brigadier General.

In his address, General Yahaya urged the officers to remain committed to service in order to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.

The COAS said, “You are aware of our security challenges and we must remain committed and focused in dealing with these challenges.

“In doing this, you have to be ruthless with the terrorists, with the kidnappers, with bandits and other criminals. We must not be apolitical in discharging our responsibilities, in ensuring peace and security and defending our democracy.”

The Army chief further urged them to accept their deployment in good faith, while assuring them total support to help them carry out their duties.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Retd), called on the officers to ensure normalcy is restored in the country by adopting new strategies in the course of their duties.

While seeking the support of all in ensuring Nigeria overcome its current security challenges, the minister said promotion of the officers was based on their individual sacrifices.

He urged them to embrace the huge responsibility before them and bring peace in the country.