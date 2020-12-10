Senate Majority Leader, Senator Dr Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi, has called on youths to be security conscious and not allow themselves be used as tools to disrupt the peace of this nation.

In a statement made available to journalists, signed by his media aide, Muhammed Jamil Yusuf Gulma, on Tuesday, in Birnin Kebbi, during the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board’s recruitment exercise, the distinguished Senate Leader, Senator (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi wish the newly recruited officers all the best and expect them to be good ambassadors, most especially at this period the country is battling with security challenges, just as he charged them to take their new jobs seriously and justify the confidence reposed in them.

He further urged the general public to give their own contribution in the current fight against insecurity, by exposing suspected moves in their locality to any appropriate authority close to them.

