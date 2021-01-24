By Dr. D. K Olukoya (G.O, MFM Worldwide)

Anchore Scriptures: 1Timothy 4:12; 1Timothy 14-15; 1Peter 2:21; 1Corinthians 11:1; 2Corinthians 10:12 and 1Timothy 4:12-15

I’m reading from three scriptures on what I call Be Thou An Example’. And in 1 Timothy 4:12, 14-15; 1 Peter 2:21. When you are confronted with a situation, the first major question you should ask yourself before you take action should be ‘What will Jesus do’? Because He is our example.1 Corinthians 11:1

When we say an example, we mean somebody who leaves a footprint for the others to follow. They’ve seen how you’ve passed through your journey, they are now putting their feet where you put your foot. It means you are visibly, physically and spiritually ahead, so those who are coming behind will you ahead and follow your footsteps. That’s why an example cannot be your equal. An example has to be somebody who is a little bit better. It may just little, but he will be better, a little bit higher.

Anybody who wants to become a tall man does not make a short man his example. A tree that you’re taller than cannot shave you.

That’s why the Bible says in 2 Corinthians 10:12. One thing you’re going to discover about an example is that when you even get closer to the example, he has moved further than that. To be an example, there are responsibilities that you must accept.

We go back to 1 Timothy 4:12-15, from where we started. It listed 12 areas for us where heaven wants us to be examples:

1)Be thou an example in words: your knowledge of the scriptures, your understanding of the word of God, and the manner of your speaking; be an example in that area.

2. Be thou an example in conversation: the way you behave, the way you relate with people; be Thou an example.

3. Be thou an example in charity, in loving one another, in loving fellow believers. The Bible says ‘by this shall all men know that you are my disciple if you love one another’.

4. Be thou an example in spirit: in a matter of spiritual life, spiritual gifts, being spiritually in tune with God; be an example.

5. Be thou an example in faith: have violent faith, the kind of faith that is strong, the kind of faith that moves mountain.

6. Be thou an example in purity: it means someone who is living a pure life.

7. Be an example in prayer: because without prayers, all these things are impossible.

8. Be a reader, be an example in reading: read good Christian book, read your Bible.

9. Be an example in exaltation: to exalt people, be an encourager.

10. In doctrine: you shouldn’t be swayed about by every wind of doctrine, know what you believe; don’t let people shake you here and there.

11. Do not neglect the gift that is in you: don’t bury your talent, be an example of those who use their gift for the things of God.

12. Be totally committed.

Paul laid an example in praying, he said ‘I thank God that I pray in tongues more than ye all’. He gave an example of his commitment, he said ,‘I die daily’.

But the reason why many people cannot be an example, is because being a good example requires rigorous discipline. And when you rigorously discipline yourself, it translate to just one thing in scripture.

And you find those things in Romans 8:13. This is where you must listen to me very carefully this morning, for those who want to be godly examples. The command is, mortify the flesh.

Colossians 3:5. The foundation for all round victory is conquering the flesh:- The flesh is a waster. The flesh is that our human nature that is weak, slippery and stubborn to conquer.

The flesh is a destroyer of precious life. The flesh is our difficult and deadly household enemy. The flesh stands contrary to the spirit, toe to toe, face to face.The flesh fights our spiritual life. It is flesh that causes a person to do what he does not want to do.It creates room for the devil.

It invites troubles not only in to one’s life, but on to the family. Flesh is the one that builds a bridge for the evil one to start attacking a person. Flesh bings failure out of success. Flesh is the one that will set a person up for the devil and somebody will look at you and say ‘and you call yourself a christian’!

The flesh is wild and very very clever. When Mr. Flash is alive, a man or a woman is a walking civil war; because it is the seat of revolting against God. The flesh life is hostile to God.The flesh makes you to pamper you weaknesses.

It is the flesh that makes you to do spiritual things for the wrong reason. The Bible says ‘flesh cannot please God’. It is flesh that dreams filthy dreams that defiles a person.

It is that flesh that stirs some lust. The Bible says ‘it is the spirit that quickeneth, the flesh profiteth nothing’. The Bible talks about the works of the flesh: uncleanliness, lasciviousness, witchcraft, envy and so forth.

Flesh will yield corruption

Flesh aborts vision. The flesh says categorically ‘that flesh shall not inherit the kingdom of God’.The vehicle of the flesh will take men and women to hell fire. Flesh is very very bad, an enemy within our camp. Flesh hinders divine aspiration, not only that; it battles divine acquisition, it battles divine accomplishment, it battles divine accountability. Flesh will hinder your admission into the divine agenda for your life.

Flesh is the greatest enemy of the prayer warrior because it is always attacking the spirit.

The strategy of fasting and prayer is that you’re beating the flesh down and weakening the flesh, so that the spirit can rise. Flesh is a deadly killer. Flesh is a valley of defeat.

We need to battle these things if we want to be an example with those twelve things that I have listed. Flesh should not be toyed with, it must be killed before it kills you.

Every work of flesh, we must kill them in our lives. We must deny ourselves.

So the master key for killing the flesh is denial, deny it. To deny means to reject its demand. The master key for killing the flesh is denial. If you keep denying the flesh, its power over your life will go down. It is like the spirit of anger. If you close your mouth, anger dies stillborn. But if anytime you are angry you start talking, they will bring more demons of anger to be with you.

Bottomline:

So, what am I telling you today? The key to battle the flesh is this:

1. Don’t toy with it, don’t play with it. It’s not something to toy with, it’s something you kill before it kills you.

2. Take actions to mortify that flesh. Dead men don’t know whether they’re gossiping about them, dead men don’t know whether somebody is frowning at them. Dead men are resistant to fornication and adultery because they are dead.

3. Deny yourselves, kill the flesh by rejecting its demand. If you need to talk to it the way I’m talking to you now; talk to yourself.

4. Take up your cross, no going back.

5. Engage in violent prayers for the mortification of the members of your body. Don’t deceive yourself, identify those areas where you are weak and pray them to submission.

6. You must have a desperate determination to yield every member of your body to the Holy Ghost. So the Holy Ghost is now in control. The Bible says ‘as many as are led by the spirit of God, they are the children of God’.

7. Ask the Lord to break you. This is what we call brokenness here.

Here this: ” There was a preacher who was in his country. He noticed all kinds of sin happening in the environment, all kinds of terrible sins and no shame for committing them at all. He was heavy in the spirit and he didn’t know what to do. He ran to a place to pray, he locked himself up and he began to pray one prayer point. He said ‘O Lord, break me’. That was what he prayed for days. After he had finished praying, he knew that something had happened to him. When he left that prayer place and went into the street, he began to minister because he was a broken man. He started shutting down the place of iniquity.”

One prayer we should pray today too, is that God should break us and remold us to what he want us to be. There is no point coming to church, if at the end of the day; you hear ‘get away from me, you worker of iniquity’.

You may say, ‘But I prophesied, I was singing, I was preaching, I was an usher, He will say ‘no way’. That is, what you’re doing. For the Lord, you are doing it with iniquity.

Be thou an example, so that you leave your footprint on the sand of times; so that people will know that you have passed through that place. Anywhere you are, in your place of work; be thou an example. Position yourself in a way that you can preach the gospel to anybody. But if you start doing things that you cannot even preach to somebody, then you are not an example at all.

Rise To Your Feet And Say These Prayers:

The prayers we are going to say this morning, are prayers I want you to pray from the bottom of your heart. Even if it sounds strange to you, don’t worry; just pray them from your heart. The first prayer is that prayer of John Knox, ‘O Lord, break me and remold me’. The louder you pray it the better. The more your concentration, the better