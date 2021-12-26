The Chief Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral, Zubair Gambo has urged its personnel to be more security conscious and vigilant against crime in their environment most especially during the festive period and beyond.

Gambo gave this warning during the end of the year celebrations of Nigerian Navy ratings personnel in Lagos area to consolidate on ways forward on operational efficiency in the year 2022 held at Nigerian Navy Training School( NAVTRAS) NNS Quora parade ground in Lagos.

He stated that ,“We are celebrating God’s goodness and mercy in our life from January to December which is the main reason we are celebrating

“it is an opportunity for us to reflect on the past and see what we have achieved so far and what needs to be done in the future.”

CNS who was represented by the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Navy Ship NNS QUORRA, Commodore Shuaib Ahmed, said it is good cause for the personnel to gather and rejoice together.

“Unfortunately , some of us in the course of our duty have left us. The CNS deemed it fit to organise such an occasion in order for us to remember and a cause for celebration for a successful twelve month.”

According to him, the country is in a trying period presently given the security situation, saying the people must pray to overcome the challenges.

“A lot needs to be done for your own security and that of your family which is of utmost importance because it is only the living that can give witness of what is happening around”

“I therefore advise everyone, especially the military to take the security of ourselves, family and the environment seriously.

“Gone are the days of segregation, every hand must be on deck to make sure things are in order.