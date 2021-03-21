ADVERTISEMENT

BY MARK ISIBOR |

Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has warned states and local governments in the country to be wary of impostors parading as representatives of the commission.

The commission in a statement said these impostors are currently going round the country claiming to be official representatives of the commission purportedly collecting data to increase the revenue allocation to the state and local governments from the federation account.

Chairman of the commission Engr Elias Mbam who made this plea in the statement said, “ the commission has just concluded a nationwide advocacy and sensitisation exercise on data gathering and management which is targeted at advising various stakeholders on the importance of maintaining a functional and reliable data bank for use in the computation of indices for the respective state and local governments.

Mbam said revenue allocation to state and local governments is based on the revenue allocation formula which is a product of law and cannot be influenced by any individual or group of interests.

He advised the state and local governments to always confirm from the chairman of the Commission any request for data as the genuine visit and data collection will always be in writing, signed and addressed by the chairman of the Commission and addressed to respective state governments and relevant authorities in the states.