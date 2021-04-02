ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) has concluded plans to kickstart the Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) scheduled for 3rd to 5th of April 2021.

This is sequel to the approval given by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The NBSA is a new body chaired by Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, who is an NFF board member and coordinated by Mr Mahmud Hadejia, the president of African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU), with members from Lagos, Kebbi, Kaduna Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Plateau, FCT, Anambra and amongst others.

The league will be played across four centres that have existing beach soccer structures in the country. These centres are Lagos, which will host in April; Kebbi in May; Kwara in June and Kaduna will host the Super finals in July.

The league shall feature eight teams at the maiden edition. While Kebbi, Kaduna, Kwara, Edo, Badagry and Lagos beach soccer clubs have confirmed their participation, others from Kogi and Anambra State have also indicated interests to participate at the inaugural edition.

A press conference, followed by a workshop/clinic for the teams, including the referees, will be held at the official kickoff date, where the venue will be announced soon.

Elegushi Beach in Lagos will host the first two days, followed by Landmark Beach, which will host the final day of the League’s first round.