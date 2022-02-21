No fewer than 23 teams are battling for various prizes at the 2022 President Beach Volleyball Cup, which served off in Kaduna at the weekend.

The teams comprising fifteen male and eight female teams from across the country are competing in the President Cup for the beach volleyball senior male and female and the U-19 boys and girls.

The male teams are, Sokoto, GG Spikers, Defenders, Nigerian Customs, Nigerian Correctional Services and Omiguard.

Others are Equity Kebbi, Gbemisi, Boro Utd Kaduna, UCEM Enugu, Nile University Abuja, Anister Plateau, NSCDC and NIgeria Immigration.

The female teams comprised Correctional Service, Anister, NSCDC, NIgeria Customs, Adamawa Queens, NIgeria Immigration, FCT and KADA Queens.

The competition holding at the Beach Courts of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna will climax on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Speaking at the event, President Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr. Musa Nimrod, expressed confidence that with the caliber of players and teams participating, it promises to be an impressive outing.

He said that the federation is organising the cup to discover new players for junior and senior teams and in preparation for commonwealth qualifications scheduled for Ghana next month.

