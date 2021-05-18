A total of 45 teams are expected to battle at this year’s edition of the President Beach Volleyball Cup which served off yesterday in Kaduna State.

The chairman of the Organising Committee, Sam Timothy, who disclosed this, said 19 teams will slug it out in the U18 Girls and U19 Boys categories while 26 teams will battle for the top prizes in the seniors (men and women) categories.

He said; “I want to state that this year’s edition will be well packaged in terms of organization and use of qualified referees.

“We also urged the participating teams to adhere to the rules of the competition, while also observing the Covid-19 protocol.”

Meanwhile, sponsor and chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, has told volleyball enthusiasts to expect the best of volleyball at the President’s Cup.

He revealed that winners of the seniors men and women categories will camp in Ghana for three weeks ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers in Morocco next month.

“I am happy with the caliber of players present at this year’s President Beach Volleyball Cup. We have experienced players who have done the nation proud at past international tournaments and young players who want to make statements at the national team.

“The winners of the men and women’s senior categories will be selected and camp in Ghana for three weeks ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers in Morocco. This is to ensure they play quality games with other countries,” Nimrod said.