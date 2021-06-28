Kenya defeated Nigeria in two straight sets to confirm their qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games’ beach volleyball women event.

The East African humbled the Francis Imoudu-led side 2-0 ( 21-17, 21-10) at the final match of the Beach Volleyball Continental Cup in Morocco on Sunday. The event serves as the African qualifier to Tokyo Games.

Speaking after the match, chairman caretaker committee of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, commended the fighting spirit of Nigeria’s women’s team despite losing the Olympics ticket to Kenya.

Nimrod, who watched the final match at his base in Kaduna, described the players as worthy ambassadors and told them to be proud of themselves.

He said the final was a repeat of what happened to Nigeria five years ago when the team failed to secure the ticket against Egypt in the final.

“I’m super proud of the fighting spirit the team displayed at the final today. The team gave Kenya a good fight but could not secure the Tokyo Olympics slot losing 2-0.

“I see great potential in this team and all I can say is that they are worthy ambassadors of Nigeria to have gotten into the final. The race for Paris 2024 will begin soon and the Federation will partner with other beach volleyball countries in order for them to attend some tours,” Nimrod said.

Nimrod, who doubles as the secretary general of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3, revealed that the team will participate in Beach World Tour in Rwanda and also Zone 3 beach competition in Cotonou next month.

“I am also announcing that next July, the team will participate in the Beach World Tour in Rwanda and also the Zone 3 beach competition in Cotonou.

The team coming second will require them to go for the losers competition usually in Europe”.

He thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for its continuous support in ensuring volleyball growth in the country.