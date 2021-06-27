Nigeria will face Kenya in the final of the women’s category at the ongoing Tokyo Beach Volleyball Olympics Qualifiers in Morocco today.

Nigeria made it through after Egypt was disqualified after some of the delegates tested positive of covid 19.

The Head Coach of Nigeria Beach Volleyball team, Francis Imoudu told newsmen that Egypt women’s team were stopped from participating in the Semifinals in order to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

He revealed that the next mission of the girls is to pick the sole ticket in the Women’s category.

Imoudu said, “We had a target before leaving Nigeria to be in the final and pick the ticket. I give glory to God that we are now in the final and the next step is to clinch the ticket.

“The team had series of training tours in and outside Nigeria, the team showed promise; the team played with their heart during the tournament and we are now in the final”.

“CAVB did not want to risk the outbreak of COVID-19 during the tournament so they had to stop the Egyptian delegation from playing after some of them tested positive for COVID-19. You are aware that beach volleyball is a contact game”.

Meanwhile, Kenya women beach volleyball team has pulled the greatest shocked in the CAVB beach volleyball continental cup in Morocco after a pulsating semi final tie against Morroco on Saturday in Agadir.

Morroco ran away with the first match winning 2-0, the Kenyans came out stronger to win in the second match 2-1 and set a golden match meet up with the tournament favorites.