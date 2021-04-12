ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The annual President Beach Volleyball Cup will take place from May 16 to 20, 2021 in Kaduna State.

President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, disclosed this at the end of the beach volleyball event of the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

He said the President Cup will serve as a training tour for players who will represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

“I am happy to announce that the annual President Beach Volleyball Cup will take place from May 16 to 20, 2021 in Kaduna. The Olympic Games is fast approaching and we want to use the President Cup as a form of training tour for the national team players.

“Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) has rolled out the criteria for hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier and we are waiting for the country that will host,” Nimrod said.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development led by Chief Sunday Dare and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) for considering the beach volleyball event towards qualification.

Meanwhile, Rivers State won gold at the National Sports Festival while Imo and Kaduna won silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Delta State won the gold medal while Edo and Kaduna State settled for silver and bronze respectively.