By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engr Musa Nimrod, has said talented players will be discovered at this year’s President Beach Volleyball Cup.

The President Beach Volleyball Cup will take place from 16th to 20th May, 2021 in Kaduna.

Nimrod stated that the young players will stand a chance of meeting some of their iconic players and eventually play them at the championship.

He said some of the players who will represent Nigeria at the Olympic Qualifiers will take part at the event.





He said, “I am optimistic that new talents will be discovered at this year’s President Cup. Last year, we saw players who have never attended Beach Volleyball tournaments anywhere in the country put up some nice display.

“This year’s edition is going to be explosive because most players are hungry for competition after the pandemic denied them playing time”.

“The younger players stands a chance of meeting players who have represented the country at various international tournaments and will be a source of motivation to them”, he added.