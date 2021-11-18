The bearish sentiments resurfaced in the domestic stock market yesterday with a decline of 0.22 per cent as investors took profit off Unilever Nigeria and 23 others.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 94.30 absolute points, representing an decrease of 0.22 per cent, to close at 43,349.90 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value declined by N49 billion to close at N22.623 trillion.

The market negative performance was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; Unilever Nigeria, Ardova Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Flour Mills of Nigeria and Access Bank.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that, “in the next trading session, we expect profit-taking to dominate the market, barring any positive driver.”

Market breadth was negative as 24 stocks declined against 14 gainers. Associated Bus Company recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at 33 kobo, per share. Chams followed with a gain of 4.55 per cent to close at 23 kobo and Cutix went up 3.08 per cent to close at N3.35, per share.

Wema Bank up by 2.35 per cent to close at 87 kobo, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) appreciated by 2.06 per cent to close at 99 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Japaul Gold and Ventures and NEIMETH International Pharmaceuticals led the losers’ chart by 9.09 per cent each to close at 40 kobo and N1.80 respectively, while Unity Bank followed with a decline of 8.47 per cent to close at 54 kobo, per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance declined 8.06 per cent to close at 57 kobo, while Unilever Nigeria shed 7.53 per cent to close at N13.50, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades fell by 37.5 per cent to 264.789 million units, valued at N6.085 billion, and exchanged in 4,230 deals. Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings (FBNH) topped the activity chart with 68.612 million shares valued at N856.175 million. International Breweries followed with 36.694 million shares worth N201.823 million, while GTCO traded 24.221 million shares valued at N644.044 million.

Unity Bank traded 9.509 million shares valued at N5.145 million, while Access Bank transacted 9.466 million shares worth N87.281 million.