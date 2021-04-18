BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Capital market analysts have predicted that this week, the uptick in fixed income (FI) rate may further drive sell-offs in the stock market.

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited said: “with the first quarter (Q1), 2021 earnings season on the horizon, we believe investors will be looking for clues on how corporate earnings will evolve in 2021, given the expected improvement in macroeconomic conditions.

“However, we expect the lull in the market to persist as investors remain perturbed by the rising yields in the FI market. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expects the domestic equities market to trade southwards as yields become attractive in the fixed income space.

“Given the bearish sentiment, we expect stocks such as Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank to further trade at a bargain level as their dividend yields become more attractive amid further fall in their share prices,” they said.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said: “we expect the mixed trend to continue as Q1 corporate earnings start to hit the market from next week in the face of rising yields and portfolio repositioning. Also, the market has failed to move out of its trading range, as index and price action may be the way of discounting the prospects for high cap companies as well as blue chip stocks ahead of earnings season.

“The pullbacks offer bargain hunters and income investors another opportunity to reposition in high dividend yields and undervalued stocks, while looking out for quarterly numbers that would support recovery. This is based on the fact that the rising fixed income yields may not be enough to scare all investors away from the equity market.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the way to go is to target dividend-paying stocks and fundamentally sound companies with growth prospects in 2021, looking the way of mispriced equities, saying, this is especially given the rising oil prices that have so far supported the economy and equity market, despite the seeming improvement in the fixed income yield which had remained at negative real rate of return due to the subsisting high inflation.

He, however, noted that the strong and faster recovery may continue, depending on market forces, going forward, as propelled by 2020 full numbers and expected 2021 Q1 earnings reports, until the next MPC meeting in May.

According to him, the NSE’s index action and indicators are heading in the same direction on a low traded volume and positive buying sentiments in the midst of rising yield in bond and treasury bill (TB).

He added that the current undervalued state of the market offers investors opportunities to position for the short, medium and long-term, which is why investors should target fundamentally sound, and dividend-paying stocks for possible capital appreciation in the new year.

Meanwhile, in the just concluded week, bearish sentiment continued its dominance in the equities market amid further climb in yields in the fixed income space. Consequently, the NSE ASI contracted week-on week (W-o-W) by 0.15 per cent to close at 38,808.01 points. Similarly, market capitalisation fell by N25 billion W-o-W to close at N20.310 trillion.

Breakdown across sub-sector gauges closed in red zone: the NSE Insurance led the laggards by 4.23 per cent to 193.34 points. Similarly, the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Oil/Gas indices lost by 1.51 per cent, 0.61 per cent and 0.29 per cent to 343.03 points, 552.65 points and 264.88 points respectively. On the positive side, the NSE Industrial index rose by 0.95 per cent 1,893.27 points.

Market breadth for the week was negative as 18 equities appreciated in price, 47 equities depreciated in price, while 97 equities remained unchanged. FTN Cocoa Processors led the gainers table by 16.28 per cent to close at 50 kobo, per share. Morison Industries followed with a gain of 9.30 per cent to close at 94 kobo, while Royal Exchange went up by 8.33 per cent to close to 39 kobo, per share.

On the other side, Custodian Investment led the decliners table by 17.86 per cent to close at N5.75, per share. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) followed with a loss of 13.71 per cent to close at N5.35 and Mutual Benefits Assurance declined by 12.82 per cent to close at 34 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover 1.263 billion shares worth N10.759 billion in 19,975 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 887.037 million shares valued at N9.193 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 17,837 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume led the activity chart with 853.125 million shares valued at N6.754 billion traded in 11,127 deals;

contributing 67.56 per cent and 62.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 103.226 million shares worth N704.563 million in 954 deals, while Oil and Gas Industry traded a turnover of 89.472 million shares worth N353.533 million in 1,479 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Bank Plc, measured by volume accounted for 390.775 million shares worth N2.021 billion in 3,241deals, contributing 30.94 per cent and 18.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 671,160 units valued at N2.507 billion were traded last week in 76 deals compared with a total of 361,254 units valued at N1.909 billion transacted previous week in 29 deals, while a total of 60,714 units valued at N73.497 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 44,303 units valued at N55.333 million transacted previous week in 13 deals.