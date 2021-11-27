For musician, poet and songwriter, Beautiful Nubia (Segun Akinlolu) and the Roots Rennaissance Band, when the music is good, you play it twice.

The dreadlocked veterinary doctor turned musician on his music tour of different cities which included a performance recently in city of Ilorin, is set to play in Ibadan and Ilesha this weekend, November 8 at the palatial home of Sir Orlando Julius; the Gbedu Music Village in Lekki in December 4, and round off his tour at the River Plate Garden in Abuja on December 5.

With several albums to his credit, and great songs like Owuro Lojo, Baba Mimo, Seven Lives and of recent his live music recording of Ikoko Akufo, Beautiful Nubia is a musician with a knack for evergreen songs including the breakthrough song Jangbalajugbu from his third album, and Owuro L’Ojo which radio presenters said over 50 million Nigerians wake up to each day.

The 53-year-old singer from Ibadan has proven to younger generation of artistes that good music flows from a heart and mind that is focused.