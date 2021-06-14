Beautiful Tours Angels Football Club on Sunday in Abuja defeated Capital City Doves FC to win the 2021 FCT Women’s Aiteo Cup Competition.

The match played at the Area 3 pitch saw Beautiful Angels dominating the game from the beginning to the end.

Khadijat Alani of Beautiful Tours Angels opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 15th minute of the game.

Chiamaka Osigwe doubled the tally in the 28th minute to end the first half 2-0 against Capital City Doves FC.

Capital City Doves FC fought hard but they could not convert their scoring chances into goals.

On resumption of the second half, Beautiful Tours Angels continued where they stopped when Osigwe scored the third goal in the 55th minute.

Olatunji Rebecca scored the fourth goal in the 68th minute for Beautiful Angels Tours.

The Capital City Doves girls fought harder but they could not convert any of their struggles into a goal.

Speaking after the match, the coach of Beautiful Tours Angels, Daniel Ajinamoh, said it was a good match and he was very happy to win the competition.

“This is my first time coaching the team and I’m impressed with the outcome of the game.

“They (his players) listened to instructions which yielded them a positive result.”

He then expressed his appreciation to the club management for their support towards the team.

The coach said his team would go on to play in the national Aiteo Cup competition and end it on a victorious note.

Only two teams played in the 2021 FCT Women’s Aiteo Cup Competition.