By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Former Gov. Bala Ngilari has said becoming a politician made him probably poorer, compared to his living standard as a legal practitioner.

Ngilari, while answering questions at a town hall meeting in Yola, admitted his career successes in high profile cases and services for clients both within Nigeria and abroad underscored the premium in law practice.

He alluded that politics is a clarion call to serve his people, state and the nation. He said: “Going into politics probably made me poorer, I had been going to London to take up cases for big people.

“The first SAN in the Northeast was trained in my chamber, I was given the opportunity to serve as judge in Borno and Adamawa states which I declined.”

Ngilari was discharged and acquitted by appeal court on grounds of not misappropriating a dime on the procurement of government vehicles while in office.

“I choose to move to APC where I think I will be accommodated.” Ngilari, served as member of Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, known as the Oputa Panel, created in 1999, advised state government to resuscitate skill acquisition programme, which is rendered dysfunctional to address unemployment in the state.