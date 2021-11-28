BEDC Electricity Plc has assured customers of its commitment to resolving complaints.

It made the pledge during a customer complaints resolution session organised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in partnership with MacArthur Foundation in Benin City, Edo State where its management met with electricity consumers.

The meeting had in attendance BEDC management led by the chief state head of Edo State, Mr. Abel Enechaziam, FCCPC representatives and NEMSA engaging customers and addressing issues bordering on customer service, metering, estimated billing, amongst others.

In his remarks, Enechaziam said, the company is committed to resolving issues bordering on power supply, metering and billing and has put in place a robust complaints redress mechanism in ensuring complaints are resolved as at when due, a 24/7 contact centre that allows customers to report service related issues and have access to the right information on the company’s services and operations.

“BEDC has a robust system put in place to attend to customers’ complaints, and we are ready to attend to your complaints and lots of things are being done by the company to ensure that customers are happy,” he said.

According to Enechaziam, BEDC has commissioned some projects to boost network infrastructure and improve power availability to customers in its franchise and currently had lots of network expansion going on to boost customer satisfaction.

FCCPC’s executive commissioner, Operations, Adamu Abdullahi, in his remarks, said the commission had been going around the country to listen to consumers’ complaints and othe essence of the forum is to discuss issues of BEDC and consumers of electricity with a view to resolving them.