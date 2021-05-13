BY HANNAH ONI, Lagos

Beer manufacturers, under the aegis of Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with the Cross River State Ministry of Quality Education have launched the SMASHED project in Calabar recently.

The BSG which consists of leading beer manufacturers in Nigeria including, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc said, ‘the SMASHED Project’ is aimed at breaking the culture of underage drinking and reducing alcohol-related harm among underage persons in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the governor of Cross River State,

Prof Ben Ayade, represented by the deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, commended the beer sectoral group for its efforts in tackling the issue of underage drinking through such a credible and impactful platform.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the BSG on the SMASHED Project in Cross River State, as a public-private sector partnership on social responsibility. Partnerships of this nature are crucial, as the government and private sector have a better chance of achieving their shared objectives when they work together,” he noted.

In his address, the chairman of Beer Sectoral Group, Jordi Borrut Bel, stated that part of the initiative’s focus is to help teenagers build confidence in the face of peer pressure as it is considered one of the causes of underage drinking globally.

“The SMASHED Project is a global campaign against underage drinking, aimed at educating and enlightening adolescents on the dangers of underage drinking and ways to prevent and avoid it. With this Project, parents are also engaged as this enables them to understand the vulnerability of the teenage years and how to sensitize their children on the dangers of underage drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in addition to being encouraged to help preclude their underage children from consuming alcohol by being better role models and talking to them about how to overcome peer pressure during their formative years”, he stated.

Conceived in 2004, the SMASHED Project has engaged over 1 million students internationally and has been delivered in 25 countries around the world. In Africa, SMASHED has been delivered in Cameroun, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The SMASHED Project was introduced in Nigeria in 2018 and has so far been delivered in Lagos, Abuja the FCT, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Anambra and Delta states, covering over 100 different localities, both urban and rural areas.