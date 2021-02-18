The federal government has embarked on some fundamental changes in the nation’s data management system as part of the planned reforms in the sub-sector. Prominent among these reforms is the decision to replace the Bank Verification Number (BVN) with National Identity Number (NIN). This is even as many Nigerians are yet to enrol for NIN and have it linked to their phone numbers.

The government in taking this step pointed out that BVN is a regulator’s policy, while NIN is a law. The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in a statement further clarified the strength of the law which is not the same with a policy of one institution. The Minister, Isa Pantami, explained that BVN is the nation’s secondary database, while NIN and the database is the primary one that each and every institution should make reference to.

He also noted “that is why we came up with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation which is applicable to the database at our disposal. We will take care of it and make sure that security is excellent and we don’t allow anybody to compromise the content because it is a trust the citizens have given to us’’.

As a newspaper, we have no reason to doubt the minister’s sincerity and commitment to Nigeria having a well-secured and better-managed national data system. We are, however, constrained to appeal for caution against hasty implementation of the replacement of BVN with NIN.

This position is informed by our understanding of the integrity that banks have built into the BVN which made Nigerians to have confidence in it. Unlike NIN that is accessible to civil servants who are employees of NIMC, the BVN is only at the disposal of a few bank officials, who have been well-trained on the secrecy of customers’ information and management.

Nigerians are worried about this new move because since the possession of NIN became a serious issue, some unscrupulous persons have been calling some citizens to tell them their NIN verbatim. This is unlike the BVN where no fraudster can access the last three digits.

Against this backdrop, we do not believe that the government has done enough to ensure that the public will not be exposed to whims and caprices of some NIMC workers who currently have the custody of NIN or access to it.

We also feel that enough enlightenment has not been done by the supervising ministry to earn the confidence and trust of Nigerians on the proposed replacement of BVN with NIN.

It is a fact that most Nigerians are yet to know the benefits they stand to derive from NIN. Available reports indicate that not enough is being done by the relevant agencies of government to correct the citizens’ misconception about NIN.

It may not be out of place to suggest that the ministry puts together a national consultative forum in collaboration with the National Assembly on the migration from BVN to NIN so that stakeholders can make their input. This, in our view, will enrich the system and give the people a sense of belonging and a better understanding of the rationale behind the policy.

Already, concerned Nigerians are asking what security measures have been put in place to check identity theft, hacking into customers’ accounts, which the BVN has reasonably checked and the secrecy of banking transactions assured.

These fears, in our opinion, need to be addressed through proper and adequate enlightenment campaign before the commencement of the law. The citizens must know what remedies they are entitled to when there is a breach of their identity.

The apprehension becomes even more heightened when it is realised that a lot can done by anyone who succeeds in cloning the NIN. In these era of identity theft, it is proper for the citizens to be assured that their personal security and that of their investments that require the provision of NIN are guaranteed.

Regardless, we are immensely gratified by the government’s desire to centralise the nation’s data management system which will hopefully eliminate the plethora of identity numbers. Actually, Nigerians, over-burdened by the cumbersome and tasking process of having to identify themselves at every government office again and again have been calling for this one-stop database. Now that it is here, what they demand is effective and safe application of the system in ways that will make them enjoy its benefits.

This is what obtains everywhere else in the developed world and even in some smaller African countries. All that is required is for the government and the relevant agencies to make its application fool-proof.