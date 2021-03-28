Shuaibu Muhammed Olowo is an entrepreneur and grassroots mobiliser. In this interview with Stellamaries Amuwa, he says fashion to him is instant language and an armour to survive the reality of everyday life.

What do you do?

I am first, a Nigerian, then secondly, a proud son of Okene town in our beloved confluence state of Kogi.

Without been immodest, I am an accomplished entrepreneur to begin with. Then, as a seasoned youth activist and influential grassroots mobiliser, I am the national coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Youths Coalition (YBYC), a progress-seeking and not-for-profit political pressure group. YBYC, as a group, is solely and fiercely championing the realisation of a Governor Yahaya Bello-led presidency in 2023. But more importantly, our YBYC is in the fore front of advocating for good governance, while also helping to nurture the country’s fledging democratic system.

What inspired you into doing that?

I have always been motivated to contribute my own quota towards the growth and development of not just the state I hail from, but Nigeria, at large. I believe Nigeria, as a nation, is destined for greatness, considering its immense socio-economic potentials, and the sheer leadership prowess of some high-flying youths in politics, such as governor Yahaya Bello. Hence, youths like me should be in the vanguard of championing the birth of a prosperous, and an egalitarian Nigerian society, where everyone can seek to actualise his or her dreams. And this, I am doing out of passion and patriotism, and not sycophancy or opportunism.

Tell us about some of the challenges you have faced so far.

I must say that God has been on my side. He has been assisting me and ensuring that we drive the YBYC movement independently, without support from any quarters. Nevertheless, it has not been an easy task, especially when it has to do with finance. So, basically, there is the problem of insufficient funds to propagate our noble cause, which is the Governor Yahaya Bello-2023 presidency project. So, we will truly welcome support from spirited persons who identify themselves with our group, and the progressive work we are doing.

Any regrets?

Not at all. I have no cause to regret. It’s been amazing so far. We have recorded so many milestones within just a few months after coming on board.

What are your fondest childhood memories?

I can still recall, clearly, how my doting parents catered for me and my siblings. They always ensured that we never lacked anything, even though they were not affluent. My grandmother, a master storyteller, also told us memorable stories of our heritage and rich culture of the Ebiras.

As a child growing up in Okene, I always looked forward to holiday periods when some of my relatives would visit home with their children who were my age mates. I relished meeting and playing with them. I also enjoyed the fun of playing football with my classmates during break time in school.

Who is your mentor?

Allah’s messenger and undoubtedly, the greatest man to ever live in this world, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is, and will always remain my mentor. He was an extraordinary human being, endowed with uncommon moral characters and sterling leadership qualities. His trademark attitudes are kindness, generosity, compassion, love, and sacrifice, among many others.

What does fashion and style mean to you?

It is decency and moderation, especially in terms of the clothes one chooses to wear. In other words, being fashionable entails that I dress smartly and decently, not cladding myself in attires that portray my personality in negative lights. As a Muslim, I am always conscious of how Islam wants me to dress, and that is why I love wearing kaftans and a cap to match. Then, I compliment them with fine wristwatches and shoes.

What is your take on the new normal of sticking to a facemask, and staying fashionable at the same time?

It is for our own safety, if you ask me. One cannot be over protective of his or her health, especially in the period of Coronavirus. Personally, I think adhering to the COVID protocols, and other safety measures, is fundamental. We cannot afford to endanger our health. So, one has to find a creative way to look fashionable, amid the COVID pandemic.

What is your greatest challenge when it comes to measuring up with your professional colleagues?

For the benefit of hindsight, I am not in any form of competition with my professional colleagues. Everyone is running his or her race in this life and world. As such, I don’t, I have not and will never attempt to measure my life with the successes attained by others, not even my fellow professional colleagues. So, I don’t think I have any challenge, whatsoever.

What makes you happy and sweeps you off your feet?

Serving humanity by showing love to the needy and less privileged in the society, makes me happy. I greatly admire philanthropists who are in the habit of rendering humanitarian support to youths, and women. Their uncommon milk of kindness and compassion drive me off my feet. In my own little way, I have always rendered assistance to persons who ask for my help.

Tell us a little about your family?

I am a proud father of five children and a darling husband to two charming and loving women, who I deeply cherish. My children and their mothers are my invaluable assets and jewels of inestimable appeal.

How do you unwind?

I normally relax with my family, and occasionally hang out with friends. Sometimes, I watch movies with my family at home.

What genre of music do you listen to and why?

I am a fan of afro reggae and pop. Songs of the legendary Fela are my favourite. I like many Nigerian contemporary artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, to mention a few. I also enjoy listening to some Hausa and Ebira musicians.

What is your highest point and where do you hope to be in the nearest future?

Though, I appreciate God’s mercies in my life, I don’t think I have attained my highest point. I am still in the process of attaining stardom, and becoming a renowned political youth activist and entrepreneur. But I see myself achieving greatness in the nearest future, by God’s grace.

What is your advice to Nigerian youths, especially at this trying time?

They should remain focused, industrious, hardworking and ambitious. They should not allow the vagaries of life dampen their morale and spirits. They should also eschew crime, in whatever form. They should also resolve to be agents of a radical societal change. The youths must also be in the forefront of advocating generational change in power come 2023. It is time to retire the old guards, permanently. There is hope for Nigerian youths.

How would you rate Nigeria in terms of projecting young people for positive impact?

The rating may not be impressive as little has been done to harness the potentials of the country’s youths. The youths have not been considered very well in the scheme of things by the political elites. There are no adequate empowerment programmes for teeming unemployed youths and graduates. So, there is absolutely little they can do to contribute to nation building and impacting their societies. It is pathetic and unfortunate, to say the least.

What stereotypes do we need to change to encourage more youths to break the glass ceiling?

We need to do away with the age-long dictum of, “youths are the leaders of tomorrow”. Which tomorrow? A tomorrow that forever remains an illusion? The youths are no longer the agents of change for Nigeria, they are the messiahs the country direly needs at a time like this. By believing and trusting the youths, by giving them leadership roles to perform, they can learn to believe in themselves and in their potentials. And you will be surprised that they will perform wonders.

Level of impact from the work you have been doing

Our YBYC coalition has been embraced and accepted by many youths who have faith in the political ideals we are projecting and promoting. They now see politics as a tool for social reform. They are now beginning to see reasons for which competence and not religious or ethnic sentiments should be the yardstick for supporting political aspirants.