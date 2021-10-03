The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Aregbesola has urged Nigerians to change their orientation and belief about the cultural values of the country.

Aregbesola who made a case for cultural reenactment called on Nigerians to add knowledge with God’s blessings to develop the cultural values embedded in the country.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital after he was honoured by the state government with an award of excellence, the former Osun state governor noted the high premium placed on Yoruba culture outside the shore of the country.

While describing Akeredolu as a liberal person, Aregbesola said Ondo Governor has shown him love and enthusiasm, adding that the Governor is not antagonistic in any way.

He said, “Governor Akeredolu is a liberal and understanding politician who believes in the Yoruba nation. This is evident in the adoption of the Yoruba anthem as the official anthem of the state. The Governor is a good ambassador of the Yoruba race.

Presenting the award to Aregbesola, Governor Akeredolu lauded the minister’s efforts at promoting the culture of the Yoruba race, especially when he served as the Governor of Osun state between 2010 and 2018.

He said the belief of Aregbesola in cultural renascence and his efforts at promoting the culture of the Yoruba race made him eminently qualified for the award.

Also, Akeredolu who is the chairman, South West Governors Forum, said the award presented to Aregbesola was premised on the elevation of the Yoruba anthem by the Aregbesola’s administration in Osun state, promotion of the Omoluabi ethos and equal recognition of the three major religions in the state during his administration as Governor of Osun state.

He charged the minister not to relent in his efforts at promoting the Yoruba cultural values, just as he assured that Ondo state will ensure that the Yoruba culture is not in the background.