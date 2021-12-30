President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that the next president of Nigeria should be someone who can secure the country is an endorsement of the aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to become the next president of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, a staunch supporter of the GYB2PYB Agenda stated this in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Ododo while referring to the statement by President Buhari who spoke during a recent working visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, noted that the monumental achievement of the Kogi State government under Governor Bello in securing lives and property in the state was a clear demonstration of the mastery of both kinetic and non-kinetic instruments of national security by the Kogi Governor.

Ododo, who described Bello as the best person for the job, noted that it was only natural that GYB would replicate the same string of successes recorded in the provision of infrastructure and security in all parts of Kogi State at the national level when elected the President of Nigeria in 2023.

While commending President Buhari for the renewed efforts in the military offensive against bandits and insurgents across the country, he called on Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of Governor Bello whom he noted is the only man ready to throw his hat in the ring to address current security challenges and infrastructure development in the country.

This, he noted, has been demonstrated through several projects like the construction of Ganaja flyover, Okene Reference Hospital and other health institutions across the state as well road networks in the nooks and crannies of the state and security interventions by the governor, one of which is the recent arrest of all 25 armed robbery suspects who attacked a bank in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed delight over the position of President Buhari on the expectation of his successor, urging Nigerians to vote for a presidential aspirant who has demonstrated unimpeachable capacity to secure Nigeria in view of the strategic importance of security in national development.

He urged Nigerian youths to take up the challenge of securing the country by working for the realisation of the presidential ambition of Governor Bello come 2023.

