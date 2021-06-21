The immediate past executive secretary and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello has bemoaned inter-agency rivalry among agencies in the maritime sector.

Bello stated this over the weekend when he bowed out of service, urging heads of parastatal to avoid cosmetic cooperation and come together for the development of the industry.

Speaking at the event held in his honour, Bello stressed the need for all the agencies to avoid superiority over one another saying it has done the industry more harm than good.

He maintained that some agencies would not mind to spend so much in defending its territory while neglecting its statutory mandates.

He said: “there is lack of synergy among the agencies and I don’t think it is succeeding because it has to be in the basis of equality. There is no agency that is better than the other.

“Agencies are not graded by their budgets but what they contribute but it is very unfortunate some agencies think that maritime starts and stops with them. No, it cannot work.

“Some agencies are trying to defend territories and in doing so, they go to a large extent and that is not good. They spend a lot of money to defend these territories while they neglect what they are established to do and that’s why we are not developing and that’s what Nigerian Shippers’ Council will never take from anybody not now, tomorrow or forever. We are all equal, we all have contributioms to make.”

Earlier, Bello lauded the minister, permanent secretary and directors of the Federal Ministry of Transportation for giving the council opportunity to achieve a lot through their supports.

“The federal ministry of transportation has undergone a lot of transformations and it is very rewarding to see that state capture has been broken by no other person than the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi,” he stated.