Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Bendel Insurance FC of Benin have unveiled a historic N50 million shirt sponsorship deal with Sterling Bank Plc for the 2021/2022 football season.

The sponsorship deal, the first of its kind in the Nigerian club football history, will see players of Bendel Insurance FC showcasing new kits with the Bank’s logo embossed on their jersey in the 2021/2022 NNL season kicking off on Friday.

Speaking at the colorful unveiling ceremony held at the Edo State Government House in Benin City, on Tuesday, chairman of Sterling Bank PLC, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said the deal is an investment opportunity for the bank, which sees Edo State as a development partner.

“We see ourselves committed as true partners with Edo State, not because I am the chairman or that I am from Edo State, but because we understand the development philosophy of the state, that is why we are committed to the state, it makes investment sense for us at Sterling Bank to invest in the state”, Ighodalo declared.

Governor Godwin Obaseki thanked Sterling Bank for investing in the club, saying his government on inception knows that sports is about youths and youths is about sports which saw the government creating an enabling environment by creating an enabling environment for the growth of sports in the state.

Obaseki added that his administration has taken a step further by engaging the private sector in sports development.

He said: For us in Edo State, it is a step further to invite the private sector, what we are trying to do is to introduce a private sector into sports, a new governance arrangement, where there is transparency on how to carry out sporting activities, on how we spend money.”

