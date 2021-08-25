Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has warned its recently accredited healthcare providers (HCPs) to ensure that its beneficiaries get the best quality care available.

The warning was handed down at the maiden providers’ forum meeting convened by the agency to orientate the providers on GoHealth processes and standard operating procedures.

The meeting was attended by all the 41 accredited GoHealth providers and the management of the Agency.

Addressing the service providers, GoHealth’s team leader, Dr. Abubakar Musa, warned that the agency will not tolerate the attitude of primary care providers not having adequate drugs stock in their facilities, stating that the Agency is also working with other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate supply of essential drugs and commodities in all accredited health care providers in the state.

Dr. Musa also informed the providers that GoHealth processes and procedures will be strictly digitalized in line with the national strategic framework for ICT in Healthcare delivery, and therefore encouraged these facilities to employ ICT savvy personnel.

He also informed the providers that GoHealth is also developing an integrated mobile application that will enable both providers and clients to interact with the agency digitally.

Representing the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Pharm. Sylvanus Yuwel congratulated the Primary providers on being accredited and meeting the requirements. He urged them not to see the scheme as a money making venture, but as a channel to improve on the quality of service delivery.

Responding on behalf of the providers, Dr. Lawali Muhammad commended the state Government for establishing the scheme in Gombe. He assured GoHealth of their commitment to ensuring delivery of quality healthcare service.