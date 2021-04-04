BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Beneficiaries of the free train service provided by Osun State government on Friday to transport residents and indigenes back home for Easter celebration have lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for saving them from possible road mishaps.

Some of the beneficiaries of the scheme while speaking with newsmen on arrival at railway terminus, Osogbo, expressed delight at the smooth and hitch-free journey to Osogbo from Lagos.

The beneficiaries who are in the state to spend their Easter holiday said the continued provision of free train services during the festivities have gone a long way in creating a sense of belonging for citizens and helping them to feel the direct impact of democratic dividends.

The travelers also applauded the security measures put in place by the government to ensure safety for all, describing the hitch-free trip from Lagos as the government’s unwavering commitment to security of lives and property.

This is even as the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, said the government was resolute to continue to do the needful to support the citizens’ needs.

It would be recalled that the state government under the leadership of Governor Oyetola has been providing free train services for citizens living outside the state every festive period since assumption of office.

The scheme which is a product of continuity from previous administration has come to stay with thousands benefitting from the scheme since its inception.