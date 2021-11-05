A commercial laundry business can be a good source of income if it is strategically located with good ambiance. Most laundry businesses need periodic maintenance and supply costs to run smoothly. Therefore, you will need to outlay the number of your employees, your daily inventory report, operating cost and financial risk involved by ensuring that profit is maximised.

No doubt, a laundry outfit can bring you good profit and Return on Investment (ROI), even if you previously don’t have experience in the industry. However, you have to live above competition by distinguishing yourself through exceptional services.

Business Plan

Describe the way your business will run in a plan. List the services you will provide, including specialised ones, such as; wash-and-fold, pickup and delivery. Determine your target market both for college students, apartment buildings, residents and busy professionals. Research how well other laundry businesses in your area are meeting the population’s needs. Make your business attractive to customers by lowering prices.

Equipment

You need to purchase necessary equipment. You will need washing machine, fire extinguishers, dryers, coin machines, laundry carts, Ironing board, generator, pressing irons and detergent vending machines.

Market Your Brand

ADVERTISEMENT

For a start-up dry cleaning outfit, you will need to create awareness about your brand to potential clients and consumers who will be convinced to patronise your laundry business. Advertise locally by placing door hangers on apartment building doors. Include a list of your services and offer coupons to new customers.

Get A Delivery/ Pick-Up Van

The delivery van should have the name of the company boldly designed on it to create more awareness to clients. This will help promote the business and make you stand out among other competitors.

Business Capital

Laundry business is very competitive and thoroughly requires capital formation for good quality standards.

Speaking on this, a laundry operator in Lagos, Mr Kehinde Oluwafemi, says laundry business is a long-term profitable venture with sizeable investment that requires space, suitable location, equipment and other start-up costs which includes: professional installation, furniture, business incorporation, formation costs, utilities installation and customer supplies. Oluwafemi says the start-up costs and budget for establishing a laundry business would be above N3 million. The money could be sourced from bank loans, grants among others.

Expected Profit

Speaking on the expected profit, he maintains that more profit is expected to trickle in once the company starts and once there’s an increase in customers. This could be achieved by building client relationship. He further says a small scale dry cleaning outfit should be able to turn in a profit value of N50, 000 weekly, for a start, adding that this is expected to grow as the business grows.