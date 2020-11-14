Nigeria’s Super Eagles, yesterday, surprisingly surrendered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against the visiting Lone Stars of Sierra Leone in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The Eagles looked to be cruising in the first half thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen before the visitors started the fightback.

The Super Eagles headed into the encounter as Group L leaders after securing victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in November 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19.

But despite the draw in Benin, the Eagles still top the group with seven points while Sierra Leone have two points. Both teams will meet again on Tuesday in Freetown for the reverse fixture.

Gernot Rohr preferred Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in goal, after delivering fine performances in last month’s friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Kevin Akpoguma and Zaidu Sanusi formed a four-man defence while Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo, who missed the Super Eagles friendlies in October due to injury problems, were handed starting roles, combining with Iwobi in the midfield.

Napoli attacker Osimhen spearheaded the attack while captain Ahmed Musa and Chukwueze were preferred on the flanks.

The game started on a bright note with both sides charging for goals but Nigeria was the better side in the opening 30 minutes. The Super Eagles hit the ground running in the encounter when Everton star Iwobi opened the scoring, firing home a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Sierra Leone came close to levelling proceedings in the 20th minute but missed the glorious opportunity and seemed to pay for the missed chance when Nigeria doubled their lead two minutes later.