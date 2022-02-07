The government of the Republic of Benin has extended the incarceration of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, for six months.

The development contradicts a recent announcement by an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, that Igboho will soon be released from detention.

Though Olajengbesi has since resigned from the team of lawyers handling Igboho’s case, he posted on Facebook over the weekend that “Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yoruba land.

“He is no doubt a courageous man. This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail.”

However, Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN), counsel for Igboho, on Sunday night, said the Benin Republic government had extended Igboho’s incarceration without any hearing.

Alliyu said: “The government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since his arrest at the Cotonou airport by security forces in the neighbouring West African country trying to fly to Germany in July 2021.

Igboho fled Nigeria after his house was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services.

