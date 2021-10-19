Benin residents have appealed to the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki to fix the bad section of the Benin-Sapele Highway. The inter-state road belongs to the federal government.

The residents, who made the appeal in a separate interview in Benin, said sections of the highway have caused untold hardships to the residents.

They stated that the section of the highway from the Limit junction down to the by-passed, particularly the RCC junction, in Benin, has been in a terrible state and is the cause of daily gridlock on the road.

The residents said that the gridlock has resulted in daily loss of man-hour and damage to vehicles who spend endless hours on the gridlock.

They stressed that since the federal government has failed to fix the road, the state government should take over the repair of the road and later ask for a refund from the federal government.