Edo State is set to engage stakeholders on the establishment of the Benin River Port, with the appointment of transaction adviser (CPCS), a renowned company known for port logistics and infrastructure.

This was made known at the maiden Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) recently held in Lagos with the session theme “Achieving Effective Trade Facilitation in Nigeria and Activating the Nigeria Agenda for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by Project Director, Benin River Port, Dr. Joe Aigboduwa, noted that efforts have been made by successive governments both at the federal and state levels to develop a port in Benin City without success.

He said the coming of the Obaseki-led administration has brought a new zest in developing the port and position the state to benefit from the AfCFTA.

Aigboduwa added that the decision to site a port in Benin was due to the strategic location of the state and its socio-economic benefits to residents in Edo and Nigeria.

He asserted that the development of the port is in line with the federal government’s plan to diversify the economy with a shift from oil into the non-oil sector such as agriculture and agro-allied business.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the managing director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, stated that the Benin River Port would be of huge benefit to Nigeria as it will add value in accessing over $50 billion African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He asserted that the primary way out for Nigeria in its present foreign exchange quagmire is exports.