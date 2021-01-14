ADVERTISEMENT

By Solomon NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

The Spokesperson of Nigerian House Of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu (MHR) has commended the senator representing Abia North senatorial zone , Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu for changing the face of the zone within a short space of time in office despite initial challenges .

This was contained in a statement signed in Abuja, that the best thing that happened to Abia North Senatorial Zone was electing Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to the Senate .

He said” no senator would have been able to accomplish what he has achieved in these few months despite the six months of incarceration. Thank God the Senate leadership did not listen to wailers who wanted his seat declared vacant,” he said .

The statement read “seat many had occupied for longer period with next to nothing to show for it in the lives of our people. I am glad for boldly defending the Senate’s decision on the famous TVC interview , where I publicly told Nigerians that fair hearing was yet to be given to Dr Kalu and until he is heard at the Supreme Court , his right of appeal cannot be said to have been fully exhausted. This was when many were reluctant to speak up on this issue because they considered it sensitive.

“Today Dr Orji Kalu is impressively living up those promises he made to me in private and to Abia North in the public . Those in doubt should draw up the comparative analysis between him and the previous ones in their 17 months in office . You will be shocked at how well he has represented the Senatorial zone .

“Ask around though we are very close and he raised me in politics but am one of his worst critics and would have told him if he was not accomplishing much as promised . Therefore, on behalf of Bende Federal constituency of Abia State who have mandated me during the last town hall meeting and have asked me to publicly commend him for a job so well done so far and to pledge my support for future accomplishments considering his marks all around the Bende federal constituency .

“Truth be told it is not about the position as a Senator but the web of contacts he has built over the years , his wealth of good wills and his desire to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Abia North.Instead of influencing the projects out of our zone on selfish grounds he is insisting the electorates must experience the dividends of democracy from the present Government of APC.

“While we leave the big projects for him to handle we partner with him to cover the small ones . Because we are in it together ; The beauty of synergy , political cohesion and dedication to one goal under loyalty . Thanks for setting a good example for those of us that you are leading.

“Abia North has not seen any thing yet , watch out for more in the coming years. We came to sincerely serve our deprived people , it is not about us it is about you the people . The people irrespective of political affiliation should encourage and support good governance, isn’t that what democracy preaches ?

“I have been seen severally supporting any good works of the government of the state , where they score higher . Politics should not blindfold us away from truth and reality . Yes constructively criticise but to condemn where you ought to commend is not necessary. Does my political weight go down because I said well done to an opposition party who has scored a good point for the electorates ? The answer is no . If actually, we are in politics for the people , it should not be about self .

“It is not effective once discovered, effective lobbying of the office holder is more strategic than blackmail and unfounded criticisms. There is still honour and truth in political governance remember as I have always said we were first brothers before we became politicians and will still be family after politics. Therefore, let’s not destroy what holds us together first as a people .

Welcome to a brief summary of the catalog of some of his numerous interventions spread across the zone in the last 17 months ( even while he was incarcerated he worked for Abia North);

” In a brief summary of what he has done despite he was incarcerated,Rehabilitation of Three (3) Primary School Blocks in:Ndi Agwu Abam primary school,Okweji memorial school Ozu-Abam, Agbagwu primary school Aro-Town in Arochukwu L. G. A Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State.

“Rehabilitation of 2Primary School Blocks in Ugwuafia Primary School, Kpoke,Primary school in Ohafia L. G. A Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State.Rehabilitation of 2 Primary School Blocks at,Otamkpa Community School

,Ahaba IMENYI Community School in Isiukwuato L. G. A, Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State. Rehabilitation of Two Primary School Blocks at, Umuelem Central School, Isuochi,Eziama Community School, Nneato in Umunneochi L. G. A, Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State.

“Rehabilitation of 3 Blocks at OZUITEM CENTRAL SCHOOL,OKAFIA Primary school, ITEM CENTRAL SCHOOL, OKOKOin Bende L. G. A Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State.”

The statement also highlights the project for Abia North senatorial district to be accommodated in 2021 budget.Agency, federal cooperative college,Oji river(Federal ministry of Agriculture) are as follows

Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt from Ututu to Isu in Arochukwu LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N90m. Construction of 2km rural road with drinage and asphalt in Itumbuzo, Bende LGA, Abia North Senatorial District N180m.Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt from Apanu to Akanu in Item, Bende LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N90m.

“Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt in Uzo Rubber in Amaokwe Item in Bende LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N90m. Construction of 2km rural road with drainage and asphalt in Amankalu Alayi to Akoli Imenyi in Bende LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N180m.

“Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt in Amaoku Alayi in Bende LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N90m.Construction of 2km rural road with drainage and asphalt from Abia to Akanu Ukwu in Ohafia LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N180m.Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt Isiugwu, Ohafia LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N90m.

“Construction of 2km rural road with drainage and asphalt in Uturu Township in Isuikwuato LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N180m. Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt from Ozara junction to Umuasu in Isuikwuato LGA (junction of university road), Abia North Senatorial District, N90m.Construction of 1km rural road with drainage and asphalt from Ndi Uduma Awaoke(Chief Awa Kalu SAN road) in Ohafia LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N90m. Construction of students hostel in Holy Rosary Secondary school, Umuahia, N50m.

“Supply of motorcycles, sewing machines and generating sets for Bende LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N100m.Supply of motorcycles, sewing machines and generating sets for Ohafia LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N100m. Supply of motorcycles, sewing machines and generating sets for Arochukwu LGA, Abia North Senatorial District, N100m. Supply of wound gel and gynaecological (cervical cancer gel) for Abia North Senatorial District, N100m.

Supply of rice and fertilizers for rural women in the 5 LGAs of Abia North Senatorial District, N200m. Which is estimated to grand total = M2 billion naira,”the statement read .