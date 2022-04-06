The Hon. Chille Igbawua 2023 Benue Governorship Consultative Team has described as malicious, mischievous and unfortunate, the statement credited to the acting national publicity secretary of the Youth wing of Kwande United Peoples Organisation (KWAPO), Hon. Akoso W. Iorfater, to the effect that Igbawua may have endorsed the zoning of the 2023 Benue governorship slot to Jechira intermidiate bloc instead of Kwande.

The Team believes that the fabricators of the mischief deliberately misinformed the KWUPO Youth Wing in order to accomplish a dishonourable objective.

A statement signed by Hon. Salem Atsehe of the Hon. Barr. Chille Igbawua Benue 2023 Consultative Team, also stated that Hon. Igbawua, being “a patriotic and proud son of Kwande has advocated most forcefully at every opportunity that, in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity, the Kwande intermidiate area should produce the next governor of the state come 2023 for obvious reasons that the exalted office has rotated and completed the circle, and it will be only just and proper to begin from Kwande where it started in 1979.

“That both on the principle of two equal equities as well as the doctrine of recency, Kwande is favoured.”

The statement further disclosed that at an earlier meeting with G14 on the issue of zoning, all the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kwande and Jechira had undertook to accept the zoning to either Kwande or Jechira, adding that the 20-man Kwande Elders, who canvassed for the zoning of the governorship seat to Kwande also accepted the arrangement at the same meeting.

The campaign team noted that after the result of the zoning committee set up by the leadership of the PDP in the state was announced, Hon. Igbawua was invited to respond on behalf of his colleague-aspirants as the Forum of Aspirants chairman and not in his personal capacity nor on behalf of Kwande Intermediate Area.

“Anywhere Hon. Barr. Chille Igbawua speaks on behalf of all PDP Governorship aspirants, he does so as chairman. He merely conveys the opinion of his colleague-aspirants as forum chairman and on that day, it was the same scenario without any resenting voice.

“Therefore, singling out the aspirant as having endorsed zoning of the governorship to Jechira, while other aspirants from Kwande as well as party leaders and stakeholders of Kwande extraction present raised no objection is most uncharitable to say the least,” Atsehe said.

He added that, “KWUPO Youth Wing having raised objection, which is proper in a democracy, must insulate self from misinformation by mischief makers.

“It is also important to note that, Barr. Chile Igbawua believes that the process of selection of candidates for election by the PDP for the 2023 general elections just got started and the option of consensus is only being explored. All pertinent suggestions/ objections raised at this point are lawful and will help the process. It is too early in the day to be despondent.”

The statement said Kwande still has opportunity of appeal it must be done in the spirit of intral-party conflict resolution rather than resort to name calling at this stage.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Barr Chille Igbawua is in the race to win but also is obliged to exercise the responsibility of his office of state chairman PDP 2023 Governorship Aspirants Forum,” Atsehe stated.