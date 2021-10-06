The chairman, forum of all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants for the 2023 general election and immediate-past Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Barrister Chille Igbawua, has expressed his readiness to address all critical infrastructure challenges in Ushongo local government area of Benue State and also delegate responsibilities to women and youths if elected governor in 2023.

The former permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Finance and one-time member of the House of Representatives representing Ushongo/Kwande federal constituency, also assured that his tenure as governor, if elected, would run an all-inclusive government, which top priority will be the wellbeing and welfare of the people of Benue State.

In a statement signed by the media coordinator of Igbawua’s Consultative Team, Mr Oota Andrew, the aspirant made his positions known while addressing the Atirkyese Council ward execetuves of the PDP, the traditional area council as well as the Ushongo local government expanded executives of the party in Lessel.

According to the statement, Hon. Igbawua told the party faithful that infrastructure development of Ushongo local government would open up the area for business and maximum utilisation of its natural resources.

He maintained that Ushongo LGA is endowed with natural resources that if properly harnessed will turn around the fortunes of the people and create a business hub for the state. He pointed out that the local government has the natural endowment to lead in the diversification initiative of his government, if elected governor.

Hon. Igbawua also told the three blocs he consulted that his antecedents should speak for him likewise every other aspirant, adding that the events were to officially inform his kinsmen of his ambition to lead the state in 2023.

Responding, the Ushongo local government chairman of PDP, Hon. Achia Agashi, stated that Igbawua has demonstrated his love and care for this people and have long prepared himself for today’s challenge.

He urged all Ushongo sons and daughters to take ownership of the project because they have a formidable candidate in Hon. Igbawua.

The aspirant also received royal blessings from his immediate traditional council.