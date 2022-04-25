An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Terlumun Ikya has said that if given the opportunity to be the governor of Benue State, he would restore the hope of the average Benue citizen.

Ikya who made this known in an interview with our correspondent after the consultation tours of the 14 local governments that make up zone A’ and B’, said if given the mandate, he would focus on policies that will support and stimulate small and medium scale businesses to enable the average Benue person to do business successful.

The governorship hopeful, who is an economist said his professional background and years of experience had given him exceptional insight into the problems facing the state especially in the area of post-harvest losses and insecurity bedeviling the state

Unveiling his plans, Ikya said “if voted as governor come 2023, he will ensure that farmers have access to soft loans, build storage facilities to stop the menace of post-harvest loses.

“I will also encourage all year round farming and as well create a market for farmers to stop the issue of middle men that are always there to cheat farmers, adding that all of these will help in boosting the socio-economic activities of the citizens and as well improve their livelihood”.

He also promised to open feeder roads to help farmers take their produce to the markets for sell.

“I will also reintroduce technical education in primary and post primary schools to encourage skills acquisition, and also ensure the revival of all the moribund Industries in the state to create employment opportunities for our teeming youths to stem the tide of criminality in the State.

Ikya who informed that the tour of all the 23 LGs in the state is to enable him familiarize with the people and as well seek their support to clinch the party’s nomination.