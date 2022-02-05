The newly inaugurated Benue State chapter chairman of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Austin Agada, has been tasked on uniting party members and returning the state to the APC in 2023.

Congratulating Agada on Saturday, a chieftain of the APC in the state,

Philip Agbese, in a statement signed by him, charged the chairman to

move with the speed as he resumes office.

Agada was amongst other chairmen of state chapters inaugurated at

the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Agbese said the chairman’s emergence was a testament to his selfless and dedicated contributions to the evolution and development of the party, right from the time it was Action Congress (AC).

“No doubt, for those of us who have followed the history of how APC

was birthed, we can attest to your selfless dedication to the party in

Benue State, right from the time of AC to the time of ACN and now, the

APC.

“As young as you were then, I watched with awe, the dexterity with

which you were coordinating the party youths and rallying the elders.

Many a times, I have seen you stressing yourself out, just to

reconcile issues amongst opposing groups within the party, even

amongst the elders.

“I have no doubt that you would bring such wisdom to bear in

discharging your duties. May I therefore, charge you to hit the ground

running, with such capacity. There are many grounds you may need to

cover and many walls you may need to mend. Please don’t leave anyone

unturned.

“Being a youth and probably the youngest chapter Chairman in Nigeria

is a plus for Benue, owing to the fact that, young people are the

chunk of your constituency,” Agbese said.

He urged the new chairman and members of his executive committee, to as a matter of priority, move round the state to reconcile any aggrieved group or persons, for the betterment of the party in Benue.